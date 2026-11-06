Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff after midterm losses

US President Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration policies, as his new chief of staff following the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections.

Miller, who served as deputy chief of staff and senior adviser during Trump’s first administration, will replace Susie Wiles, who resigned after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump announced that Wiles would move to the “Trump Political Operation”, praising her for what he described as an outstanding performance as chief of staff.

Miller, one of Trump’s closest and most loyal aides, is expected to assume the new position on Monday.

He remained firmly behind Trump following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and returned with him to the White House last year.

Wiles submitted her resignation to Trump on Thursday night, according to a US official who spoke to CBS News, the BBC’s media partner. Three sources also told CBS that her departure was connected to the Republican Party’s midterm election losses.

In a statement, Wiles described her time in Trump’s administration as “the honor of a lifetime”.

“I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First,” she said.

“While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.”

It remained unclear whether her deputies would retain their positions at the White House.

Wiles, 69, was regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Trump administration and a close confidante of the president.

As recently as last month, Trump dismissed suggestions that she could soon leave her position, declaring that there was “zero chance” of her replacement.

“Susie is here and she’s gonna be here for a long time,” he had said.

Wiles announced in September that she was in remission, six months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Her departure is not the only high-profile exit from the Trump administration following the midterm elections, which have triggered fresh debate within the Republican Party over how to respond to voters’ rejection of its agenda.

Several Justice Department officials have also resigned, including John Eisenberg, head of the department’s National Security Division, and Jason Reding Quiñones, who was involved in investigations concerning officials who examined Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Meanwhile, Democrats criticised Trump’s appointment of Miller, accusing the president of maintaining the same policies despite the electoral setback.

Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee when Democrats assume control of the chamber, said he would continue investigating Miller and what he described as his misconduct.

“Just days after the American people rejected his corrupt and lawless presidency, Donald Trump is doubling down. Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorised our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families,” Garcia said, referring to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

However, Trump’s Communications Director, Steven Cheung, defended the appointment, describing Miller as someone who had been with the president from the beginning.

“There is no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen, and he will help the Administration deliver on monumental victories for the rest of this historic second term,” Cheung said.