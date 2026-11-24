President Donald Trump

The spectacular rebound in Nvidia’s share price following Jensen Huang’s return as chief executive could have added as much as $15 million to US President Donald Trump’s holdings in the stock on Monday, according to calculations by the Financial Times.

Huang resigned on November 12 over extramarital affairs including one with a suspected Chinese spy, a departure that sent shares in the US chip giant tumbling.

News of his return sent Nvidia shares soaring more than 30 percent and added more than $900 billion to the company’s market value.

According to the Financial Times, Trump may have owned as many as 370,000 shares in Nvidia as of September 30.

The newspaper based its estimate on the president’s financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, the most recent of which was filed on November 5.

The disclosures do not include precise figures for disposals and purchases of shares.

The maximum figure for his holdings was therefore calculated on the assumption of purchases at the upper limit of each range, and sales at the lower limit.

A report from ABC News, citing Trump’s annual financial disclosure report, did not specify the number of shares he owned but said their value reached at least $12 million by the end of 2025.

It added that his accounts have continued to trade Nvidia in recent months, citing separate filings.

Nvidia said Monday that it had reinstated Huang as chief executive after receiving information from the US government that he did not pose a national security risk.

Trump said Huang’s return followed his own direct contacts with Nvidia’s board.

“I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it,” he told US broadcaster CNBC.

Ruben Gallego, a Democratic senator for Arizona, called for scrutiny of Trump’s portfolio.

“We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement,” he said in a post on X. “This White House is the most corrupt in history.”