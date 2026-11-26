File: US President Donald Trump; Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP.

President Donald Trump called Thursday for an investigation into a routine revision of economic growth figures as he pushed his groundless claims of interference in the US midterm elections.

Trump lashed out at what he called “FAKE” figures a day after the US Commerce Department strongly revised GDP growth in the third quarter up to 4.3 percent from the previous estimate of 3.4 percent. Such updates are commonplace.

“Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

“This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error.”

Trump followed up in a lengthy second post for the US Thanksgiving holiday in which he also took aim at a series of perceived enemies and critics of his extensive makeover of the White House.

“I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late,” wrote Trump.

He added that it was a “RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.”

Trump’s allegation of deliberate action echoes his other recent baseless claims calling into doubt his Republican Party’s brutal defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

Democrats won control of Congress as voters hammered Trump’s Republicans over economic headwinds sparked by the Iran war and the president’s chaotic tariff policies.

Throughout his two presidencies, the 80-year-old Trump has repeatedly attacked the political, legal and economic norms that have long underpinned US democracy.

Trump has previously defended his economic performance by pointing to data like GDP growth, which has been robust despite the headwinds, mainly on the back of the AI boom.

Issuing its new GDP estimate on Wednesday, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said the growth “primarily reflected an acceleration in investment and an upturn in government spending that were partly offset by a downturn in exports.”

Vanguard News