‘Truly beautiful’ to make football return, says Ronaldinho

Credit: Instagram / ravennafootballclub

Brazilian great Ronaldinho says it will be “truly beautiful” to make his return to the pitch on Sunday, 11 years after retirement, when he plays for Italian third-tier side Ravenna.

The 46-year-old, who last played for Fluminense in 2015, will start for Ravenna in their local derby against Forli.

“I want to have a great day. I’m happy to be here for the start of this wonderful story,” Ronaldinho told Sky Sports on Friday.

“The president dreams of something big for Ravenna, and being a part of it makes me happy.”

Ravenna president Ignazio Cipriani has said his goal is to take the club to Serie A for the first time in their history.

The team’s Stadio Bruno Benelli, which usually holds 5,000 fans, is sold out, with a 1,800-capacity temporary stand — dubbed “R10” — also erected for the occasion.

Ravenna, who have not even played in Serie B since 2008, are second in their group in Serie C, six points behind leaders Spezia.

“Returning to the pitch after so much time is truly beautiful — I’m here to experience a special moment in my life,” added Ronaldinho.

“It’s been a few years since I stopped playing — I’ve won everything I ever dreamed of.

“Now I’m 46, and I’ve experienced everything there is to experience in football. This is a completely different kind of opportunity. I want to be part of the dream held by my friends who work for Ravenna.”

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner will be hoping to score his 300th career goal, over a decade after he netted his 299th.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has even spent time in a Paraguayan prison since, after attempting to enter the country on a false passport, but did star in a prison futsal match.

The move to Ravenna is widely regarded as a marketing stunt, but one Cipriani hopes can help kickstart his Serie A dream.

“The long-term goal is to get Ravenna promoted to Serie A,” insisted the club president.