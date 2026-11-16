… Backs YASA Foundation’s drive for inclusive society

By Ogochukwu Agha

lagos—The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerians, corporate organisations and philanthropists to support initiatives that empower vulnerable people, saying true fulfilment lies in making positive impact on others.



The monarch spoke at the unveiling of the Yeye Afolashade Shona-Aluko (YASA) Foundation in Lagos, where he donated N5 million.



Describing the foundation’s humanitarian mission as worthy of support, Oba Ogunwusi said: “What gives the greatest happiness in this world is a life of impact and fulfilment. Everybody is chasing money. But when you attain a certain level of wealth, you discover that money does not necessarily bring happiness.



“The essence of life is what you can give to others.”



Senator Sylvia Mthethwa of Eswatini urged governments and institutions to promote inclusive development, asking: “Are we developing societies in which everybody has an opportunity to participate or contribute and prosper?”



She called for improved access to education, healthcare and employment for persons with disabilities.



The Ooni’s wife, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, commended the foundation’s founder, urging her to remain committed to humanitarian service despite challenges.



Earlier, Shona-Aluko said her youngest son’s disability inspired her intervention. She recalled employing eight specialised teachers to support him and other children at Ikeja High School for about nine years.



She said the experience exposed the difficulties faced by families unable to afford specialised education.



“YASA Foundation was born from a burden… a burden to give voice to the voiceless, strength to the weak, and to say boldly: ‘You are not forgotten,’” she said.



The foundation focuses on inclusive education, healthcare, rehabilitation, assistive devices, vocational training and livelihood support.



The event featured beneficiaries’ testimonies and recognition of Shona-Aluko by two international institutions.