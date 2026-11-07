Troops rescue three female kidnap victims in Plateau

FILE PHOTO

By Golok Nanmwa, JOS

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) have rescued three female kidnap victims unharmed after confronting their abductors at Makundang village, Mangor District, in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were rescued following a search-and-rescue operation launched by troops of Sector 5 of OPEP after receiving a distress report about a kidnapping incident at about 8:50 p.m. on November 5, 2026.

Security sources told newsmen that the troops swiftly mobilised to the area and established contact with the kidnappers, who reportedly abandoned their victims and fled into the surrounding bush following pressure from the security personnel.

The rescued victims were identified as Miss Fatigi Aguna, 19; Lovina Bawa, 18; and Barsheba Appolos, 18.

The sources said all three victims were rescued unhurt and subsequently reunited with their families.

They added that troops had intensified efforts to track down and apprehend the fleeing kidnappers, assuring residents that security operations were ongoing to prevent further criminal activities in the area.

Confirming the development on Saturday, the spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Chinonso Oteh, said the operation was part of ongoing efforts by security personnel to protect lives and property across the Joint Operations Area.

Oteh appreciated residents for their cooperation with security agencies and appealed for sustained support through the provision of credible and timely information to assist security operatives in restoring lasting peace in the area.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies, noting that public cooperation remained vital to the success of ongoing operations.