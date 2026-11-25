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By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in furtherance of ongoing counter-terrorism operations, on Wednesday successfully rescued 5 kidnapped victims and arrested of 2 suspected terrorists in separate operations conducted in Kaduna State.

Confirming the rescue operation, Captain Sinivie Tamuno, Spokesman said, “On Wednesday, 25 November 2026, troops of Sector 1 responded to distress calls following attacks by suspected terrorists on Dan Bushiya community in Chikun Local Government Area, during which some residents were abducted.

“Despite encountering an ambush, troops continued their rescue efforts without sustaining any casualties.

“The operation led to the rescue of a woman and her baby, who were abandoned by the fleeing terrorists following sustained pressure from the troops.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops responded to another distress call following the abduction of 5 residents of Kakura village in the same Local Government Area.

“The swift intervention of the troops forced the terrorists to abandon 3 of the kidnapped victims, who were subsequently rescued.

“Efforts are ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to track and eliminate the terrorists.

“In a related development, on the same day, a joint patrol team conducting search and rescue operations following a kidnapped incident in Danbushiya community, found a national ID card along the terrorists’ withdraw route.

“The discovery subsequently led to the arrest of the bearer identified as Mr Shauibu Musa and another suspect named Aliyu Ahmed.

“The suspected terrorists are in troops custody for further investigation.

The Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its commitment to combating terrorism and other forms of criminality, securing lives and property, and restoring lasting peace across the North West.

“Members of the public are urged to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information on suspicious activities to the troops and other security agencies.”