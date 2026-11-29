By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 14 passengers abducted by suspected kidnappers at Kurmin Goro in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, while intensifying efforts to secure the release of five others still missing.

The rescue followed a kidnapping incident on November 26, 2026, after troops reportedly acted on credible intelligence and swiftly mobilised to the area.

According to the Army, troops arrived at the scene and discovered an abandoned 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus suspected to have been used by the kidnappers to transport the abducted passengers.

The troops subsequently launched a pursuit operation, mounting sustained pressure on the fleeing suspects, who were forced to abandon 14 of their captives.

The rescued passengers are currently undergoing debriefing to obtain useful intelligence that could assist security forces in tracking down the kidnappers and securing the release of the remaining victims.

The Army said troops had intensified search-and-rescue operations to locate the five other passengers still in captivity and apprehend those responsible for the abduction.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to combating kidnapping and other criminal activities, particularly in vulnerable communities.

It also urged residents to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with timely and credible information to support ongoing operations and prevent further attacks.