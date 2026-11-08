Troops rescue 119 civilians, recover eight vehicles in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 119 civilians abducted by terrorists and recovered eight vehicles during an operation in Borno.

The military disclosed this in an operational report made available to Newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The report said the operation was conducted by troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion while monitoring surveillance cameras along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya road.

It said the troops sighted the terrorists abducting civilians and vehicles and mobilised through Mangari-Dora in Biu Local Government Area to foil the operation.

According to the report, they engaged the terrorists, forcing them to abandon the abducted civilians and flee in disarray.

It said the troops recovered eight vehicles and reunited the rescued civilians with their families.

“They also discovered and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) around the Bam-Buratai Junction-Bulazarma general area.

“In a separate development, a suspected fighter of Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad (JAS) surrendered to troops of 202 Battalion at Ngurusoye Village, Bama Local Government Area.

“The suspect reportedly fled his group’s enclave in Bula Daloye following clashes with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and hardship.

“He surrendered with an FN rifle and seven rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and is currently in military custody for further action,” it said.

The report said troops and members of the Hybrid Force arrested a suspected terrorist informant and collaborator at Ngamdu Town, Borno, on Nov. 5.

It added that troops of Army Headquarters Garrison foiled an attempted abduction of a retired senior military officer and his son at Kurudu Phase Five, Abuja.

According to the report, the assailants attacked the residence of the retired officer at about 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, adding that troops’ intervention forced the attackers to abandon their victims after inflicting knife wounds on their shoulders and heads.

The report added that the injured victims were evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

It said the troops of Operation Enduring Peace arrested two suspected burglars at Doi Community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau on Saturday.

The report said the suspects were allegedly attempting to break into a poultry house to steal chickens and were handed over to the police for further investigation.

“In Benue, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested a herder over alleged malicious grazing on farmland at Tse Tur, Gwer West Local Government Area.

“The suspect was arrested at Umbago and remains in military custody for further action,” it said