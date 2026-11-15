Troops repel terrorists in Zamfara, kill suspect in Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have repelled successive attacks by terrorists on communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, with support from the Air Component, while recovering weapons and motorcycles in separate operations in Kaduna State.

The operations, conducted on November 14, 2026, also resulted in the killing of one suspected terrorist in Kaduna and the recovery of two fabricated rifles, two motorcycles, a mobile phone and other items.

The Joint Task Force, in a statement, said troops of Sector 2 responded swiftly to an attack by terrorists riding motorcycles on Wuya and Yarzabia communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to the statement, the troops engaged the attackers with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat.

The terrorists, however, regrouped and launched a second wave of attacks but were again repelled by the troops, who maintained their defensive positions.

Reinforcements subsequently arrived and extended operations to neighbouring communities, while troops sustained patrols to reassure residents and prevent further incursions.

The task force said the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma also deployed a combat aircraft in a coordinated air-ground operation to support troops responding to the attacks.

During the mission, the aircraft reportedly identified terrorists attempting to move a large herd of suspected rustled cattle away from the affected communities.

The statement said the terrorists were engaged in multiple air strikes, resulting in the killing of scores of them.

In a separate operation in Kaduna State, troops of Sector 1, acting on intelligence about suspected terrorist activities around farmlands in Aguba Village, Kajuru Local Government Area, conducted a fighting patrol to the area.

The troops reportedly encountered the suspects and engaged them in a firefight, killing one, while others fled.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of two fabricated rifles, a mobile phone, substances suspected to be cannabis and other illicit drugs, as well as recharge cards.

In another operation on the same day, troops acting on intelligence about the movement of terrorists along the Buruku-Kaduna Road encountered armed suspects and engaged them in a gun battle.

The terrorists reportedly fled into a nearby forest, abandoning two motorcycles, which were recovered by the troops.

The task force said troops had continued pursuit and exploitation operations to prevent the fleeing suspects from regrouping or carrying out further attacks.

It described the operations as part of efforts to sustain pressure on terrorist groups, protect vulnerable communities and create a secure environment for farming and other socioeconomic activities across the North-West.

The Theatre Command commended the troops for their resilience and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the operational momentum.

It also called on members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, assuring that the Joint Task Force remained committed to restoring lasting peace and security across the region.