Troops repel terrorists attacks in Zamfara, seize weapons, motorcycles in Kaduna

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By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have successfully repelled successive waves of terrorist attacks on communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, with support from the Air Component.

In separate operations in Kaduna State, troops neutralized one terrorist, recovered two fabricated rifles, two motorcycles and other items, as part of sustained efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action across the Joint Operations Area.

The Joint Task Force said, “On 14 November 2026, troops of Sector 2 swiftly responded to an attack by terrorists mounted on motorcycles against Wuya and Yarzabia communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

“Undeterred, the terrorists regrouped and launched a second wave of attacks, but were again decisively repelled by the troops, who maintained their defensive positions.

“Reinforcements subsequently arrived and extended operations to adjoining communities, while troops sustained aggressive patrols to reassure residents and prevent further terrorist incursions.

“In a coordinated air-ground operation on the same day, the Air Component of OPFY deployed a combat aircraft to provide air support to troops responding to the attacks.

“During the mission, the aircraft identified a group of terrorists attempting to move a large herd of suspected rustled cattle away from the affected communities.

“The terrorists were subsequently engaged in multiple air strikes, neutralizing scores of terrorists.

“Similarly, on 14 November 2026, troops of Sector 1, acting on credible information about suspected terrorist activities around farmlands in Aguba Village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, swiftly conducted a fighting patrol to the area.

“During the operation, troops encountered and engaged the terrorists in a firefight, neutralising one, while others fled in disarray.

“Subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of two fabricated rifles, one mobile phone, substances suspected to be cannabis and other illicit drugs, as well as recharge cards.

“In another operation conducted the same day, troops of Sector 1, acting on intelligence regarding the movement of terrorists along the Buruku–Kaduna Road, encountered armed terrorists and engaged them in a firefight.

“Overwhelmed by the troops’ response, the terrorists fled into the adjoining forest, abandoning two motorcycles, which were subsequently recovered.

“Troops continued pursuit and exploitation operations to deny the fleeing terrorists freedom of action

“These operational successes underscore the determination of troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to sustain pressure on terrorist elements, protect vulnerable communities and create a secure environment for farming and other socioeconomic activities across the North West.

“The Theatre Command commends the resilience and fighting spirit of troops and urges them to sustain the operational momentum.

“Members of the public are equally encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, as the Joint Task Force remains resolute in its mission to restore lasting peace and security across the region.”