By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have dislodged suspected armed bandits from a hideout in Kogi State, recovering two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 65 rounds of ammunition during an intelligence-led operation.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, November 21, 2026, targeted suspected kidnappers operating in the Osara, Gada and Ohakiti forest areas of Okehi Local Government Area, following intelligence reports on their activities and hideouts.

In a statement, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said the operation was launched by troops deployed from Patrol Base Kabba in collaboration with other security personnel.

She said the operation was aimed at dismantling criminal hideouts linked to the recent spate of kidnappings along the Kabba–Okene Road and neighbouring communities.

According to the statement, troops encountered about six armed bandits at an abandoned settlement within the forest during the offensive, engaging them and forcing them to flee.

A subsequent search of the hideout led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 65 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Other items recovered from the enclave included bags, torchlights, food supplies and a power bank believed to have been used by the fleeing suspects.

The Army said the operation underscored its determination to deny criminal elements freedom of action, dismantle their operational bases and restore security along vulnerable routes and communities in Kogi State.

It reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations in collaboration with other security agencies to eliminate threats to lives and property.

The Army also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts to identify and clear hideouts used by criminal elements across the country.