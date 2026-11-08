Troops neutralise suspected criminal, arrest five in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – Troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) have neutralised a suspected notorious criminal in Wase Local Government Area and arrested five suspected phone snatchers during a raid on a hotel in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operations also led to the recovery of 26 mobile phones and other items suspected to be stolen, including laptops, earpods and power banks.

Military sources disclosed that the suspected criminal, identified as Abubakar Ango, was arrested on November 4 by troops of Sector 2 OPEP at Kukawa village in Wase.

“At about 7:20 a.m. on November 6, during interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to involvement in several criminal activities and agreed to lead troops to his gang’s hideouts in a village forest,” the sources said.

They explained that the mission was intended to facilitate the recovery of weapons and possible arrest of other members of the gang.

“However, while being escorted to the location, the suspect allegedly attempted to seize the rifle of one of the soldiers, prompting an immediate response that resulted in his neutralisation,” they said.

On the Jos operation, the sources said troops of Sector 1 OPEP arrested five suspected criminals during a raid on a Hotel along Baring Road in Jos North.

“The troops, while on patrol, responded to a report of phone snatching at about 9 p.m. on November 6, 2026. The stolen phone was reportedly tracked to the Hotel within the area, prompting troops to conduct a raid on the facility,” the sources said.

They disclosed that the five suspects were found in possession of the tracked phone, while a further search led to the recovery of 26 mobile phones, 27 pouches, three MP devices, two earpods, an HP laptop, a knife and four power banks.

“The vehicle belonging to the suspects was also towed to the headquarters of Sector 1 for a comprehensive search,” the sources added.

“The suspects and recovered exhibits have been taken into custody for further investigation and necessary action,” the sources said.

Confirming the two incidents, the spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Chinonso Oteh, urged residents to cooperate with the military and other security agencies by providing credible and timely information to assist ongoing operations.

“We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to security operatives,” Oteh said.

He stressed that the cooperation of residents was critical to the success of ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities and restore lasting peace across Plateau State.

“We assure residents of the military’s continued commitment to protecting lives and property and urge them not to hesitate to share useful information with security agencies,” he said.