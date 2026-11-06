Troops nab notorious terrorist in Kaduna

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, have arrested a suspected terrorist during an intelligence-led operation in Kagarko town, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops have also intensified air and ground operations to neutralise terrorists and deny them freedom of action in Zamfara State.

Spokesman, Captain Tamuno Sinivie while making this known on Friday said, “On 5 November 2026, troops of Sector 1, in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), apprehended a suspected terrorist identified as Auta Maikyala during an intelligence-led operation.

“The suspect was arrested at a hospital in Kagarko, where he had reportedly gone to seek medical attention for a gunshot wound sustained during an encounter with a rival faction.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is an alleged notorious criminal who has been involved in several attacks on communities, kidnapping and cattle rustling operations.

“He is currently in custody for further investigation and prosecution.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have intensified clearance operations aimed at neutralising terrorists and dismantling their hideouts in Zamfara State.

“On 5 November 2026, troops conducted clearance operations at Aljummu Hausa, Aljummu Fulani and Tunga Magaji villages in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The ongoing operations have resulted in the clearance of several terrorist hideouts, further restricting the activities of criminal elements and enhancing the security of residents in the affected communities.

“In a related development, on the same day, the Air Component of the Nigerian Air Force, conducted air interdiction operations against identified terrorist locations suspected to be associated with the wanted terrorist kingpin, Dogo Gide, in Babban Doka and Kuyumbana Forest, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The operation followed credible intelligence indicating that the terrorists were assembling in the area to plan and coordinate their criminal activities.

“Troops are currently maintaining dominance over the general area.

‘Operation Fansan Yamma will sustain its operational tempo and aggressive posture to fulfil its mandate of protecting lives and property across the Joint Operations Area.

“The general public is urged to continue supporting ongoing military operations by providing timely and credible information on suspected terrorists and their activities to assist security agencies in eliminating criminal threats from our communities.”