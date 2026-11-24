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By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two armed bandits and recovered two AK-47 rifles and other items during an intelligence-led ambush operation in Asungwe Forest, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to a statement by Col. Appolonia Anele, the operation followed sustained offensives against banditry and kidnapping gangs in the state.

The statement said the operation was conducted on Monday, November 23, 2026, by troops of the 12 Brigade under Operation Bem Hembe, in conjunction with other hybrid forces.

It added that the operation was launched following credible intelligence obtained from previously arrested bandits, which provided actionable leads on the movement of criminal elements operating in Asungwe Forest and adjoining communities along the boundaries of Kogi, Edo and Ondo states.

Acting on the intelligence, troops deployed from Patrol Base Kabba and positioned themselves along a suspected bandits’ crossing route within the forest.

The troops subsequently made contact with the criminals and engaged them with superior firepower, neutralising two bandits, while others fled.

Items recovered during the operation included two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two Android phones, three Tecno keypad phones, assorted drugs and bags suspected to belong to the fleeing criminals.

The statement said the operation demonstrated the Nigerian Army’s resolve to dismantle criminal networks, disrupt bandits’ movements and deny terrorists and kidnappers freedom of action across vulnerable communities.

It added that the Army remained committed to intensifying intelligence-driven operations and sustaining pressure on criminal elements to enhance the security of lives and property.

The Army also urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies to support ongoing operations against criminal activities.