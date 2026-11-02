Troops destroy kidnappers’ hideout in Kogi, recover ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Edimogbo Forest, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, recovering 1,000 rounds of ammunition, six motorcycles and other items.

The operation was carried out by troops of the 21 Battalion Quick Reaction Force following intelligence reports indicating the presence of suspected kidnappers in the forest.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

She said the troops mobilised to locate the suspected criminals after receiving credible human intelligence about their activities.

“On approaching the hideout, the suspected kidnappers, on sighting the advancing troops, fired a shot to alert other members of the group before fleeing deeper into the forest.

“The troops immediately pursued the fleeing criminals deep into the forest, but no contact was made,” she said.

Anele said the troops subsequently destroyed the camp, including its supporting structures.

Items recovered from the hideout included 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm by 54 ammunition, seven bandoliers, two shovels, a hand pump, a mobile phone, a Glo modem, two packets of soap and a jerrycan of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Other items recovered were clothing, pairs of shoes and six daylong motorcycles.

She said troops were still combing the surrounding area in a bid to track down the fleeing suspects.

The Army, according to her, remains committed to sustaining offensive operations against kidnappers and other criminal elements threatening the safety and security of law-abiding citizens.

It also urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies to support efforts to dismantle criminal networks.