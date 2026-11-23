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By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, working alongside other security agencies, have cleared additional sections of a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) camp in Imo State, uncovering and neutralising improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The operation, conducted on November 21 around Awomama in Oru East Local Government Area, was part of ongoing security offensives launched on November 16 and 17, according to the Army.

The joint operation involved troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade and personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Security sources said the joint team advanced into the Tango 2 and Tango 3 sections of the suspected camp at about 6:30 a.m., where they discovered that the locations had been heavily fortified with explosives.

With the support of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel, the troops located and successfully neutralised the improvised explosive devices.

The operation also led to the recovery of two battery components suspected to have been used to trigger the explosives.

The clearance operation is part of sustained efforts by security agencies to dismantle suspected criminal hideouts and prevent attacks in the area.