By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – Troops of Sector One, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), have arrested seven suspected criminals and recovered 38 mobile phones and other suspected stolen items during separate operations in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operations, involving troops deployed in Jos and Naraguta, also led to the recovery of a suspected stolen motorcycle, a toy pistol and a Mercedes-Benz E350 car.

Parading the suspects before journalists, the Media and Information Officer of OPEP, Captain Polycarp Oteh, said the first operation followed a report of phone-snatching at gunpoint on November 6, 2026.

He said the report led troops to Prime House Hotel along Ring Road, Jos, where five suspects were arrested.

Oteh identified them as Tahir Suleiman, 25; Muhammed Ahmed, 25; Muhammed Labaran Haruna, 27; Yahya Yunusa, 20; and Aisha Mohammad, 22.

Items recovered during the operation included 38 mobile phones, 27 phone pouches, three MP3 devices, two earpods, an HP laptop, four smartwatches, a dagger, four power banks and a Mercedes-Benz E350 with registration number Plateau BBK-01NB.

He said the operation was in line with the mandate of the Commander, Operation Enduring Peace, Maj. Gen. W.M. Dangana, to sustain peace and security across Plateau State, particularly during the yuletide season.

The OPEP spokesman further disclosed that troops deployed at Naraguta, working with members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), arrested two additional suspects during a routine patrol.

He identified them as Mudasiru Ishaq, 27, and Hasiya Sani, 22, adding that they were allegedly found in possession of a suspected stolen Boxer motorcycle and a toy pistol.

Oteh said all seven suspects, alongside the recovered items, would be handed over to the Plateau State Police Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“These operational successes underscore the commitment of the Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Maj. Gen. W.M. Dangana, to combating criminal activities while ensuring the safety of lives and property within its Joint Operations Area,” he said.

He reiterated the commander’s directive for sustained intelligence-driven operations and effective collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Oteh urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible and timely information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts to restore and sustain peace in Plateau State.