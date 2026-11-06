Troops arrest notorious terrorist, hit Dogo Gide’s hideouts in Zamfara forest

FILE IMAGE

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have arrested a suspected notorious terrorist in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops also intensified clearance operations against terrorists and dismantled several hideouts in Zamfara, as part of efforts to rid the region of criminal elements.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Capt. Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Sinivie said troops of Sector 1, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), arrested the suspect, identified as Auta Maikyala, during an intelligence-led operation on Nov. 5.

He said the suspect was apprehended at a hospital in Kagarko town, where he had reportedly gone for medical attention over a gunshot wound sustained during an encounter with a rival faction.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was allegedly involved in several attacks on communities, kidnapping, and cattle rustling.

He added that the suspect was currently in custody for further investigation and prosecution.

Sinivie further said that troops conducted clearance operations at Aljummu Hausa, Aljummu Fulani, and Tunga Magaji villages in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara on the same day.

The acting media information officer said the operations led to the clearance of several terrorist hideouts, thereby restricting the activities of criminal elements and enhancing security in the affected communities.

He also disclosed that the air component of the Nigerian Air Force conducted air interdiction operations against identified terrorist locations in Babban Doka and Kuyumbana Forest in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Sinivie said the locations were suspected to be associated with a wanted terrorist kingpin, Dogo Gide.

According to him, the air operations followed credible intelligence that terrorists were assembling in the area to plan and coordinate criminal activities.

The acting media information officer added that troops were currently maintaining dominance over the general area.

Sinivie reaffirmed the task force’s commitment to sustaining its operational tempo to protect lives and property across the Joint Operations Area.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information on suspected terrorists and their activities to support security agencies in tackling criminal threats.

(NAN)