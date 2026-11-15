Tribute to HRM Albert Akpomudje, Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, by Dele Sobowale

Dele Sobowale

N.B.: Two weeks ago, I got published on this page that the HRM was born on November 15, 1956. That information was obtained from an AI assisted Google search. A second search for more details about the Royal Father revealed that he was born in 1954. Furthermore, discussions with an Old Boy of Government College, Ughelli, again threw up 1955. I sincerely apologise to HRM concerning any embarrassment the earlier announcement might have caused. If it would make our Father feel better, I have also been assigned birthdates ranging from 1940 to 1958. I was actually born on May 8, 1944.

“A king’s dog is a king among dogs” – Sam Amuka ‘Uncle Sam’ in VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ.

Legendary journalist, Uncle Sam, who, unknown to most people is a prince of Olomu Kingdom, contributed that insight to my VBQ just before the manuscript was submitted to the Publisher, also legendary Felix Adenaike, for publication. Five thousand copies of the book have since been sold mostly through direct sales from the time it was first published in 2007. I am now working on the second edition; longer and more inclusive.

“Some are born great; others achieve greatness; some have greatness thrust upon them” – William Shakespeare, 1564-1616

If anyone in Nigerian history can be said to fit into the three categories of great men, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom is one of very few. The only other one that readily comes to mind is the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido; former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. When Albert Akpomudje was born a Prince of Olomu Kingdom, he was more than the “King’s dog” among his age group growing up in the community. He was in many respects not different from hundreds of princes born into power and relative prosperity in several kingdoms of present day Delta State; and Nigeria as a whole. However, as talented people invariably need only a little assistance to reveal their true merit, he never allowed the privilege confirmed by birth to blur his focus on his life’s mission. He wanted to achieve greatness through personal effort. The first test of his grit came soon enough; when he applied for admission to Government College, Ughelli, GCU.

Admission into GCU, in those halcyon days, when merit decided the fates of individuals, instead of being the President’s son or the Governor’s daughter, was based on merit. You didn’t bring your father into the exam hall; you came with your brain to lay claim to admission to next year’s Form I set. GCU was one of the best in Nigeria then; competition was very stiff; there were no guarantees except your results. Dozens of princes, sons of Ministers, and business tycoons applied; tried their best but few were chosen. Albert Akpomudje was one of the few chosen to start Form I in GCU.

Life’s selection process is akin to climbing a mountain; the surface area gets smaller and more difficult as you climb up. If obtaining admission to GCU was tough enough, aspiring to read law was even more difficult. Young Albert made the step up more difficult for himself by applying for admission to Lagos State University Law School, widely regarded as the having the best law faculty nationwide. Again, this was an institution which had set out to achieve excellence in training legal officers. That meant the best faculty and administrators available, as well as the best students as inputs. Garbage In Garbage Out, GIGO, was stoutly rejected. Just as the finest steel pass through the hottest furnaces, graduates of LASU Law School are regarded as the best setting out on their careers in law. The record is astonishing. Prince Albert went in as a young man; and emerged as a personally well-disciplined young adult; ready to climb another mountain of life as a lawyer.

Practising law, anywhere in the world, especially in Nigeria, is like wanting to be a professional footballer in the English Premiership. To reach the top, become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, you must be more than good; you must be exceptional. Being the coach’s son counts for nothing when the final team selection is made. At any rate, our hero has never asked for favours; all he wanted was a level-playing field to prove his mettle. He became SAN in2001. That was commendable enough. He emerged as the 54th Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Nigeria this year. In that capacity, he now heads the Nigerian Bar; after succeeding the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola.

He never abandoned his roots while climbing up the ladders of success. The HRM is a firm believer in giving back to the institutions which nurtured him and prepared him for life. He is currently the President Worldwide of Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, GCUOBA.

Happy birthday, Sir, and happy first coronation anniversary as well. The King of kings will grant Your Royal Majesty long life, more prosperity, sound health and peaceful reign over Olomu Kingdom. Olomu will experience steady positive economic and social development.

PERVERTION OF DEMOCRACY: TELL ME. WHO IS PDP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE?

“Tolerance becomes a crime when applied to evil” – Thomas Mann,

It has once been said that democracy is the only form of government which allows those working to subvert it to campaign openly. Nobody in North Korea, Russia, China or even Egypt can mount a podium for five minutes, with a bull-horn, and call for democracy. It will be his last statement on Earth. When some of us courageously confronted the military during the 1980s until 1999, we laboured under what has turned out to be a serious illusion; we suffered for nothing. I went to detention seven times, three under Babangida and four under Abacha, during the period. The last under Abacha was almost my last time in the world; but for Divine intervention. I lost friends, money and jobs and almost got divorced because I strongly believed that democracy, practiced as it should, remains the best form of government.

We have seen three recent examples, Brazil, Israel and the United States of America, of what can happen when people freely express their views, through ballot boxes, regarding who should govern them. In Brazil, the incumbent was re-elected; in Israel and the US, voters swept out the ruling parties. There were no reports of the electoral bodies altering votes; no justices determined that a fourth place finisher won the election.

What has that got to do with the PDP presidential candidate? A lot, as I will soon explain.

Among the things which will destroy a democracy, according to Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948, the first was: “Politics without principles”. The President or Prime Minister or Chancellor is the nation’s highest political leader. It is expected that anyone aspiring to that position would hold certain principles which would constitute the foundations of government policies – if elected into office. Every presidential candidate is expected to present his own principles of governance which are distinguishable from those of other candidates when there are several candidates contesting; and to fight for his views.

The Wike-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a monstrous relic of the party formed by the G-34, led by Dr Alex Ekwueme, has unleashed on the Nigerian electorate a presidential candidate who does not campaign. He is, by personal choice, so obscure, that I have not met anybody who knows his name. What is wrong with that? Again, quite a lot. Let me again quickly explain.

Given the open partisanship of INEC and the judiciary, the PDP presidential candidate on the ballot paper might be a deliberate intention to use it to divert votes from opposition parties in their strongholds. It is unthinkable that the party seriously expects him to win. That being the case, he has been planted, with the help of INEC and courts, for purposes which will soon unfold.

I am appalled that anyone, pretending to love his country, would lend himself for the promotion of such schemes which destroy our democracy.

ATTACK ON OPPONENTS IN APC STATES

“War is nothing more than the continuation by other means” – Karl von Clausewitz, 1780-1831.

Tinubu won the 2023 election without bloodshed. Irrespective of whether he wins or loses the 2027 election – if and when it is held – the winner may enter Aso Rock with violence still here and there. One political party – the All Progressives Congress, APC – is heating up the polity to the point of turning politics to warfare. To the party, I have a word of caution. Widespread post-election unrest has sometimes resulted in the unintended consequence.

Follow me on Facebook @ J Israel Biola.