Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, has urged hospitals and healthcare workers across the country to treat gunshot victims immediately without demanding police reports, warning that delays could cost lives.

Disu also called on members of the public to assist injured persons in accessing medical attention, assuring them that they would not face punishment for helping victims.

The IGP made the appeal in a sensitisation message by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, shared by the police on its X account on Thursday.

Addressing Nigerians, police officers and medical personnel, Disu described the treatment of gunshot victims as a matter of life and death, stressing that no police documentation was required before emergency medical care could be provided.

“Fellow Nigerians, I am here to address a matter of life and death – the treatment of gunshot victims in our hospitals.

“To my fellow officers, to my medical personnel across the nation, and to every Nigerian listening, treating gunshot victims does not require a police report.

“When a gunshot victim is brought to any hospital, the law does not require a police report before treatment,” he said.

He urged doctors and other healthcare workers to prioritise saving lives rather than allow administrative procedures to delay emergency treatment.

“To our doctors and healthcare workers, you are enjoined to treat gunshot victims immediately without waiting for a police report. Our duty is not to create fear but to protect lives. We wish to reassure citizens of their safety at all times,” Disu added.

The police chief also appealed to Nigerians not to hesitate to help people who sustain gunshot injuries, emphasising that the law protects those who assist victims.

“To the members of the public, if you see someone injured, do not hesitate to help. You will not be punished for helping.

“Again, to my officers and medical personnel, please uphold the law because every second counts. Treat first, save lives,” he said.

In a related message accompanying the video, the Nigeria Police Force warned that refusing or delaying medical attention for gunshot victims was punishable under the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017.

According to the police, the legislation requires all public and private hospitals to provide immediate treatment to gunshot victims, regardless of whether they have police reports or clearance.

The police further warned that violations of the Act could attract imprisonment of up to 15 years and other penalties, depending on the offence.

The law provides that every hospital in Nigeria, whether public or private, must receive and provide immediate and adequate treatment to anyone with gunshot wounds, with or without police clearance.

It also places a responsibility on members of the public, including security personnel, to assist victims and ensure they are taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Under the Act, hospitals are required to notify the nearest police station within two hours of commencing treatment, allowing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting to begin without delaying medical attention.

The legislation further protects volunteers and other helpers from unnecessary or embarrassing interrogation for their efforts to save the lives of gunshot victims.