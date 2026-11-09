‘Toxic Politics’: NFF officials stopped me from greeting Flamingos — Obi alleges

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has alleged that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) prevented him from greeting members of Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s national football team, the Flamingos, at an airport over fears of losing their jobs.

Obi said he was informed that the officials had warned against allowing him to approach the players, threatening that they would all lose their jobs if he greeted the team.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed this in a post on X on Monday while expressing concern over what he described as the growing culture of toxic politics in Nigeria.

Obi said he arrived at the airport around 7 a.m. to board a flight to Enugu when he sighted the Flamingos, who had just arrived and were preparing to leave the airport.

He said he subsequently asked his Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether he could greet and welcome the players.

However, he alleged that NFF officials rejected the request and instructed that he should not approach the team.

“I was informed that officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had refused and had requested that I not approach them because, if I did, they would all lose their jobs,” he wrote.

Obi added that the incident was not the first time he had allegedly been prevented from interacting with members of a Nigerian national team.

He recalled that on March 25, 2025, when he travelled to Uyo for a World Cup qualifying match, the state governor warmly received him at the VIP stand.

However, he alleged that after the match, when other government officials went to greet the players, he was prevented from doing the same.

According to him, the officials again claimed they would lose their jobs if he proceeded to greet the players.

Expressing concern over what he described as the worsening culture of toxic politics since 2025, Obi said the situation appeared to deteriorate with each passing year.

He maintained that the Nigeria the country aspired to build should have no room for hostility, intimidation or discrimination based on political affiliation.

“The new Nigeria we aspire to build must have no room for hostility, intimidation, or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation.

“It must be a Nigeria in which unity, mutual respect, and our shared humanity take precedence over political differences,” he added.

The Flamingos arrived in Abuja on Monday following their 2-1 victory over Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.