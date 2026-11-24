The Philippines has emerged as the country where internet users spend the most time playing video games, with an average of 11 hours and 14 minutes weekly, according to a new global ranking.

The ranking, based on research conducted by GWI in the second quarter of 2025 and published in the Digital 2026 Global Overview Report, compares gaming habits across 54 countries and territories.

It covers internet users aged 16 and above and includes time spent playing games on mobile phones, computers and gaming consoles.

Brazil occupies second position with an average of 10 hours and 56 minutes weekly, while Turkey ranks third with 10 hours and 11 minutes.

Mexico and the United States complete the top five, recording 9 hours and 24 minutes and nine hours and nine minutes respectively.

The worldwide average stands at six hours and 56 minutes per week, equivalent to just under an hour daily.

Five countries in the Americas feature in the top 10, while all five East Asian markets surveyed, including Japan, China and South Korea, rank below the global average.

Here are the 10 countries where people spend the most time playing video games.

1. Philippines – 11 hours, 14 minutes

The Philippines leads the global ranking, with internet users spending an average of 11 hours and 14 minutes playing video games every week.

The figure is the highest among the 54 countries and territories surveyed, placing the Southeast Asian country ahead of major gaming markets worldwide.

2. Brazil – 10 hours, 56 minutes

Brazil ranks second, with internet users spending an average of 10 hours and 56 minutes gaming weekly.

The South American country is just 18 minutes behind the Philippines, highlighting the popularity of gaming among its internet population.

3. Turkey – 10 hours, 11 minutes

Turkey occupies third position, recording an average weekly gaming time of 10 hours and 11 minutes.

It is the only country from the Middle East and Europe to feature in the top three.

4. Mexico – 9 hours, 24 minutes

Mexico ranks fourth, with internet users spending an average of nine hours and 24 minutes playing video games every week.

Its position makes it the second-highest-ranked country from the Americas in the ranking.

5. United States – 9 hours, 9 minutes

The United States occupies fifth position, with an average weekly gaming time of nine hours and nine minutes.

Despite being one of the world’s biggest gaming markets, it trails the Philippines, Brazil, Turkey and Mexico in average time spent playing.

6. Chile – 9 hours, 5 minutes

Chile ranks sixth globally, recording an average of nine hours and five minutes of gaming every week.

The South American country is just four minutes behind the United States.

7. Thailand – 8 hours, 53 minutes

Thailand occupies seventh position, with internet users spending an average of eight hours and 53 minutes playing video games weekly.

It is the second Southeast Asian country in the top 10 after the Philippines.

8. South Africa – 8 hours, 28 minutes

South Africa ranks eighth, recording an average weekly gaming time of eight hours and 28 minutes.

It is the only African country to feature in the top 10, placing it above several established gaming markets.

9. Argentina – 8 hours, 26 minutes

Argentina occupies ninth position, with internet users spending an average of eight hours and 26 minutes gaming every week.

The country is the fourth from the Americas to feature in the top 10.

10. Vietnam – 8 hours, 21 minutes

Vietnam completes the ranking, with internet users spending an average of eight hours and 21 minutes playing video games weekly.

Its inclusion makes Southeast Asia the most represented subregion in the top 10, with the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam all featuring.

Source: GWI Q2 2025 research, published in the Digital 2026 Global Overview Report.