Toluwanisings: Oyo Police summon wife, father, friends as parties sign peace deal

The Oyo State Police Command has brokered peace between the family and associates of late Nigerian singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, following disagreements over his burial arrangements.

The intervention comes amid allegations of conspiracy, defamation of character and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, which reportedly generated public exchanges between parties on social media and other communication platforms.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Command said the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, received information about the dispute on October 28, 2026, and subsequently directed the parties to appear at the Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, for an intervention.

The police said the meeting, which was held on November 3, resulted in the parties signing a peace undertaking before the Commissioner of Police.

Those involved included the deceased’s wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; friends and associates, including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Comrade Lawal Ademola Rafiu, as well as his personal assistant and other representatives.

According to the statement, the parties agreed to maintain peace, exhibit good behaviour and refrain from actions capable of escalating tensions surrounding the singer’s death and burial arrangements.

The statement reads, “Consequently, at the conclusion of the engagement held today, 3rd November 2026, all parties, comprising the deceased’s wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; his friends and associates, including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Comrade Lawal Ademola Rafiu, as well as the deceased’s personal assistant and other representatives, entered into and signed a peace undertaking before the Commissioner of Police.

“Under the terms of the undertaking, all parties agreed to maintain peace and be of good behaviour, refrain from any act capable of causing a breach of the peace, and discontinue public exchanges, interviews and discussions capable of inflaming tensions or aggravating the existing disagreement surrounding the unfortunate demise of the singer and related issues.

“Furthermore, the parties expressly undertook to discontinue the dissemination of information, narratives, allegations and publications relating to the matter through social media platforms, print media, radio, blogs and other communication channels, including publications made through their respective proxies, agents, associates and representatives. They equally agreed not to grant interviews, provide access or facilitate engagements with individuals or media platforms for the purpose of further disseminating such narratives. In addition, each party undertook to direct their respective proxies and associates to desist from making, sponsoring, amplifying or circulating publications capable of reigniting the disagreement or undermining the peace agreement.

“In reinforcing the terms of the undertaking, the Commissioner of Police warned that the agreement must be respected by all parties and extended to their proxies, agents, associates and representatives. He cautioned that no individual should take advantage of the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the singer’s demise to instigate hostility, promote unsubstantiated allegations or engage in conduct capable of disrupting public peace. Any person whose actions constitute an offence under applicable laws will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

The Command also appealed to members of the public, bloggers and media practitioners to exercise restraint and avoid amplifying unverified information capable of reigniting tensions.

It urged all concerned to respect the commitments made during the peace meeting, adding that any conduct independently amounting to a criminal offence would be addressed in accordance with the law.

Vanguard News