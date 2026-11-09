Toluwanisings laid to rest in Ibadan

By Wasiu Rokibat

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has been laid to rest at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, bringing an end to weeks of disagreement among members of his family over his final resting place.

The gospel artiste was buried on Monday, November 9, 2026, in a private ceremony attended by family members following a funeral service at Banjola Event and Conference Centre, Alakia, Ibadan.

His burial came after a disagreement between his widow, Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, and his paternal relatives over where his remains should be interred.

While his paternal family had expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death and initially pushed for his burial in Ikirun, Osun State, his widow and associates were involved in discussions over the final arrangements.

The disagreement attracted public attention and eventually prompted the intervention of the Oyo State Police Command.

On November 3, the parties involved signed a peace undertaking at the police command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, agreeing to avoid further public exchanges and actions capable of escalating tensions.

Speaking on the agreement, the police command stated that, “All parties agreed to maintain peace and be of good behaviour, refrain from any act capable of causing a breach of the peace.”

The intervention paved the way for the family to settle on burying the singer at his Ibadan residence, where his wife and children live.

Toluwanisings, who was widely recognised for his energetic worship ministrations and gospel songs, including A Very Big God, died on October 14, 2026.

His death generated reactions across the gospel music community, while the disagreement surrounding his burial further drew public attention to the family’s situation.

Vanguard News