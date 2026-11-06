Toke Makinwa takes fans down memory lane with live podcast

By Benjamin Njoku

Still basking in the glow of her surprise 32nd birthday party, Toke Makinwa is taking her fans on a nostalgic trip back to where it all began.

The Nigerian media personality and actress has announced plans to stage a live podcast of the first episode of her live show on November 21 in Lagos.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the former OAP wrote: “A little nostalgic trip down memory lane… We have come so far. I remember my very first episode. Let’s meet, let’s connect, November 21, in Lagos.”

Her birthday on November 3 was anything but quiet. Friends and well-wishers pulled off a surprise party for the queen, and videos from the celebration showed her enjoying every moment with her circle.

Though she admitted she wasn’t easily surprised, this time she dofed her cap for her friends.

“I had the longest birthday blues, did not want to do anything on my birthday which is not like me and I am so thankful my circle did not listen,” she wrote.

“She had two outfits and when everyone kept cancelling from coming to my house, I agreed to go to dinner at @maisonprivelagos.

“I walked in totally surprised. I had the best dinner.”