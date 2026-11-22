On Saturday, November 14, Otutochi ‘Tochi Wigwe, the eldest daughter of the late banking executive, Mr Herbert Wigwe, had the reception of her traditional wedding to Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu in a well-attended ceremony in Lagos.

The ceremony had in attendance dignitaries, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, and Mrs. Toyin Saraki.

Singers Davido and Flavour serenaded guests with their music at the topnotch event.

The groom, a Lagos-based investment professional, is the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty. He is also the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuwa Aikhomu and the nephew of former Chief of General Staff, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu.

Wilson was a close friend of Tochi’s late brother, Chizi.

Mrs Toyin Saraki said, at the occasion, that she had joy of joining Aigboje Aig-Imohkuede, the Chairman of Access Holdings who reportedly bankrolled the event, and his wife, Ofovwe, at the wedding reception.

She added that her dear friends, the late Herbert and Doreen Wigwe, and their beloved son, Chizi, were greatly missed and were with them in spirit throughout the day.

“They would have been immensely gladdened to see Tochi so radiant”, the former First Lady of Kwara State said.



“Tochi has shown remarkable grace and fortitude, and it was a privilege to witness her begins this new chapter beside Wilson, whose late father, Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu, was likewise fondly remembered.

“May Almighty God keep and prosper your union, granting you abiding love, wisdom, peace and good health, and may your home be one of happiness and fulfillment for all the years to come”.

Earlier on November 5, 2026, Tochi tied the knot traditionally with Wilson in a private ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

The ceremony featured traditional marriage rites, including the payment of the bride price, signing of family documents and the formal handing over of the bride to her husband’s family at their Ikoyi residence.

Tochi’s aunt, in a social media tribute, shared details of the occasion.

She also reflected on the absence of Tochi’s parents and her elder brother, Chizi, who died in a helicopter crash in California on February 9, 2024.

Quoting Isaiah 61:3, the aunt described the occasion as “beauty for ashes”, expressing gratitude that Tochi was able to begin a new chapter of her life despite the family’s painful loss.