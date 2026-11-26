President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s promise to cut transport fares by about 40 per cent is receiving deserved attention, but Nigerians will judge it by its genuine impact on the common people. The target, announced under the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP) for 2027–2031, applies only to “participating routes”. Nigerians need a nationwide programme.

The package centres on an agreement with Chinese manufacturer Yutong Bus Co. Ltd to supply 300 compressed natural gas buses. The first 100 are expected in Lagos by December 2026; subsequent buses are to be assembled through YP Automobiles at the former Leyland plant in Ibadan. The Presidency says this will support jobs, technical skills and local manufacturing. It also cites 2,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units.

The reasoning is simple: cheaper fuel should reduce operators’ costs and, hopefully, fares. But 300 buses cannot transform road transportation in a country of more than 230 million people. Private bus, minibus and taxi owners must not be pushed aside by government-subsidised fleets. Government should offer conversion loans, reliable gas supplies and affordable maintenance. Otherwise, only a few corridors may benefit.

Rural transport deserves equal attention. Farmers contend with poor roads, expensive fuel and costly journeys from farms to markets. An urban passenger bus scheme will do little for them. CNG support must reach rural transporters and produce-haulage operators. Feeder roads and market links need investment too. Cheap movement of food is part of alleviating hardship.

The timing of this policy is politically awkward. In May 2023, Tinubu announced that the petrol subsidy was gone. The pump price, about N185 a litre, quickly rose above N500; by September 2026, NMDPRA data showed prices around N1,300–N1,450. After three and a half years of hardship, a 40 per cent fare promise ahead of the 2027 elections looks to some like a campaign sweetener. Only sustained implementation can dispel that suspicion.

India’s successful PM-eBus Sewa scheme combines private bus operation with public support for depots, charging infrastructure and payment security in its 10,000-bus programme. Brazil’s transport-voucher system requires employers to help meet workers’ commuting costs. Nigeria should explore lessons from these equally heavily populated countries.

Nigerians want the Federal Government to publish the Yutong contract details, delivery schedule, routes, fares and funding arrangements. They should set benchmarks, audit savings and penalise operators who receive support without reducing fares. States, unions, private owners, farmers and consumer groups should also be involved. Buses should be properly maintained, with a guaranteed gas supply. These services should be extended to rural areas. We also call for the integration of existing domestic motor manufacturing companies, especially those that already have CNG and electric technologies, into this scheme, in line with the Tinubu administration’s “Nigeria First” policy.

We want an inclusive policy, not a mere campaign-period palliative.