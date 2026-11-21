Senator Usaini

‎By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

‎‎The economic reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu require patience, collective commitment and sacrifice from Nigerians to achieve their intended objectives, Senator representing Jigawa North-West, Babangida Usaini, has said.

‎‎Usaini stated this while speaking to journalists during the distribution of ambulances, tractors and other socio-economic empowerment packages to over 100 communities in his constituency.

‎‎He acknowledged that although the reforms had created some emerging challenges, such difficulties were inevitable in the process of implementing meaningful economic and social transformations.

‎‎The senator expressed optimism that the challenges could be addressed through collective efforts and sacrifices, leading to sustainable economic growth and a more prosperous Nigeria.

‎‎He said the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda focused on key development areas, including job creation, security, agriculture, healthcare and education.

‎‎According to him, the policies had started producing positive results and restoring public confidence in the country’s development prospects.

‎‎Usaini further noted that the 12-point agenda of Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, was aligned with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

‎‎With the 2027 general elections approaching, he urged Nigerians, particularly residents of his constituency, to support the re-election of President Tinubu, Governor Namadi and other APC candidates to sustain the gains recorded by their administrations.

‎‎As part of his constituency interventions, the senator flagged off the distribution of 20 tractors and implements, four hospital ambulances, 50 vehicles for security operations and party leaders, 100 motorcycles and 20 electricity transformers.

‎‎The programme also included empowerment support for more than 200 women trained in various vocational skills, alongside other socio-economic assistance.

‎‎He explained that the interventions were designed to complement the efforts of the federal and state governments in improving the living conditions of citizens and promoting economic development.

‎‎In his remarks, Governor Umar Namadi commended the senator for the initiative, describing him as a good ambassador who had consistently worked to advance the interests and development of his constituency, Jigawa State and Nigeria at large.

‎‎He said the senator’s interventions reflected the APC manifesto and the development objectives of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

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