Sen. Adams Oshiomhole has said that President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign possess strong backing with evidence of work done in the first tenure and not just promises for the future.

Oshiomhole said this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the National Passport Booklet Manufacturing Centre on Friday in Abuja. Oshiomhole is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior.

According to Oshiomhole, the campaign by the incumbent president did not only focus on promises for the future but acknowledged his achievements, highlighting the passport manufacturing centre.

“For me, the real campaign is not about promising what we will do. It is about showing what President Tinubu is already doing through the Ministry of Interior, and in this case, the Nigeria Immigration Service,” he said.

He said that Tinubu possessed a “can do spirit” and believed that anything can be done before done anywhere in the world if the determination is there.

He maintained that he also seconded the president’s notion of the second tenure being the time to benefit the prosperity of the reforms and huge sacrifices made by Nigerians prior.

He likened the situation to the feeding of a stabilised patient who could not eat as much during treatment due to appetite, possible health complications and reactions.

“It is time to begin to give the patient all the milk, all the food, all of those nutrients needed, which had to be slowed down in the course of the surgery,” he said.

Oshiomhole described Tinubu as the “enabler in chief” who has dedicated his first tenure to enabling Ministries and agencies to rebuild the Nigeria of our dreams.

“No minister should complain about Mr President. It is easy to recognise his commitment to youth empowerment which is meant to bring energy, new vision and a commitment to using modern technology to refix and rebuild Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has taught us not to feel inferior as a people to any other nation because the truth and the fact is that we are not,” he said.

The senator commended the Interior Minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for his aggression and hunger to break new grounds and generate new ideas that improve the travelling condition of Nigerians with the passport manufacturing centre.

“Tunji-Ojo is one of the youngest ministers and he has shown that it is not necessarily by age but by the quality of the brain, your capacity to think, to dream big and act even bigger,” he said.

Oshiomhole also said that the development would silence Nigerians in the Diaspora who used to lament about the dysfunctionality in Nigeria due to inability to renew their passports in order to visit family in Nigeria.

“Whether they were in America, Europe, or Asia, the Tunji-Ojo has dealt with the issues satisfactorily. My own grandchildren tell me the now have a Nigerian passport.

“These are real stories that speak of what is changing and that is the real meaning of renewed hope.

“If a man that couldn’t get a passport, even as a Nigerian is now celebrating, have you not renewed this hope in our country? That is the renewed hope agenda,” said the senator..

He also commended the NIS for its reforms and adoption of technology to curb long processes in travel documentations, highlighting that he has experienced it first hand.

“My last two trips outside, I came back and I was told to approach a machine. I put my passport on it, and it recognised me, opened and I passed.

“There were no long queues of questioning. The machine spoke to me, and I answered. That is the power of technology. That is the power of the initiative and the can-do spirit, which Tinubu has always spoken about,” he said.

He also urged the interior ministry to ensure that the construction of the centre is done in entirety by Nigerian workers in order to create opportunities for Nigerians.

“Let those electricians, bricklayers, technicians, masons, drivers and those who will supply this granite be Nigerian workers. And let them be paid decent wages because they are working for a decent agency that will not compromise the welfare of the Nigerian people,” he added.

Vanguard News