Tinubu’s proximity won’t make me dictate Katsina politics – Masari

President Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari, has dismissed suggestions that he is using his closeness to the President to influence or dictate the political direction of Katsina State.

Masari, who spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, also said he had no regrets supporting Dr Dikko Radda’s emergence as governor of Katsina State, despite reported political differences between them.

His comments come amid speculations that the strained relationship between him and Radda could affect the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The presidential aide said President Tinubu and Almighty Allah were witnesses to his contributions towards Radda’s emergence, lamenting what he described as unfair allegations against him.

Asked to assess Radda’s performance in office over the past three years, Masari said even those opposed to the governor would acknowledge that he had made efforts to develop the state.

“I have no regrets helping Dikko Radda to become the Governor of Katsina State,” he declared.

Explaining the origin of the disagreement, Masari alleged that the crisis began when some youths associated with the governor started displaying campaign materials bearing Radda’s photograph without that of President Tinubu.

He said he, alongside a minister and another prominent Katsina politician, Malam Jabiru Tsauri, had mobilised resources to promote the President and other political leaders in the state.

According to him, they sponsored billboards, posters and banners across Katsina featuring photographs of Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Radda, former governors Aminu Masari and Ibrahim Shehu Shema, among other prominent political figures.

Masari alleged that some of the billboards were subsequently destroyed at night by individuals he claimed were working with the governor’s aides.

He further claimed that some suspects were arrested by the police in connection with the incident, adding that the development contributed to the misunderstanding between the two camps.

“I don’t have any issue with the governor; perhaps he has one with me. But what I will disagree with is a situation where the President cannot be advertised in Katsina State,” he said.

Masari also alleged that some individuals around the governor were uncomfortable with him and were responsible for creating tension between the two political camps.

He maintained that Radda should not feel threatened by the political activities of Katsina indigenes residing in Abuja, insisting that he and other prominent politicians from the state had no personal or political problem with the governor.

He urged APC stakeholders to ensure that the perceived divisions did not undermine the party’s unity and electoral fortunes in Katsina State ahead of the 2027 general elections.