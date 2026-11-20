A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) seeking to amend their suit challenging President Bola Tinubu’s eligibility for the 2027 presidential election over his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

In a ruling on Friday, according to TheCable, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the proposed amendments would introduce new facts and alter the substance of the original case.

The judge upheld the arguments by Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the applicants were attempting to introduce a fresh allegation of fraud after the defendants had responded to the original suit.

Ekwo noted that pre-election cases were sui generis, meaning they belonged to a special category of legal proceedings and were subject to strict timelines.

He added that litigants could not institute such actions and subsequently search for evidence to support their claims.

The judge also faulted the applicants for failing to challenge claims in the defendants’ counter-affidavits that the proposed amendments were intended to mislead the court.

“This is a time-bound suit, and the law makes it mandatory for all exhibits to be filed in court within 14 days of the occurrence of the event being challenged. Anything outside the prescribed 14 days is null and void and of no effect,” the judge held.

“I find no merit in this application to bring a fresh exhibit; it is hereby refused for being against the express provision of the law.

“I hereby make an order dismissing this application, and it is hereby dismissed,” he ruled.

The matter was adjourned until December 2 for hearing.

Atiku and the ADC had filed the substantive suit on August 14, seeking an order disqualifying Tinubu and the APC from the 2027 presidential election over an allegation that the NYSC discharge certificate submitted by the President to INEC was forged.

They also sought an order compelling the electoral commission to remove Tinubu’s name and the APC from the list of candidates and political parties for the election.

Following the defendants’ responses, Atiku and the ADC approached the court on September 10, seeking to amend their originating summons.

They said the proposed amendments were intended to correct errors in the description of INEC forms attached to their affidavit, provide clearer copies of exhibits, include particulars of the alleged fraud and incorporate Atiku’s written deposition.

However, Tinubu opposed the application, arguing that the proposed changes went beyond correcting errors and would introduce new facts, documents and reliefs.

He also contended that the original suit was statute-barred and that an incompetent originating process could not be amended.

The APC and INEC also opposed the application, arguing that the proposed amendments would introduce a new cause of action outside the 14-day constitutional period for filing pre-election cases.

Tinubu and the APC have denied submitting a forged certificate to INEC, maintaining that the NYSC has never disowned the discharge certificate.