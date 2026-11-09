Tinubu’s Jigawa visit to showcase achievements, says aide

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

A Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Enlightenment, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, has said the President’s scheduled visit to Jigawa State on Tuesday, November 10, is aimed at showcasing his administration’s achievements rather than a political jamboree.

Abdulaziz stated this on Monday while briefing journalists ahead of the President’s visit to the state.

He said the Federal Government had recorded significant achievements in Jigawa, particularly in education, agriculture, transportation and infrastructure.

According to him, some of the projects completed or being executed by the Federal Government in the state include the long-abandoned Babban Mutum–Kanya Babba–Babura Road and Kano–Kazaure–Katsina Road.

He added that work was ongoing on the railway project and the Greater Dutse Water Supply Scheme.

The presidential aide also said thousands of farmers in the state had benefited from agricultural input support, while students had accessed financial assistance through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Abdulaziz described the administration’s achievements as visible, urging the people of Jigawa to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Tijjani Murtala, has announced heightened security measures ahead of the President’s visit.

Murtala said the security arrangement involved collaboration among various agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services.

Governor Umar Namadi had earlier announced that Tinubu would visit the state to commission projects and attend an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally.

The projects scheduled for commissioning include the Multipurpose Skills Acquisition Centre, Renowned Hope Technical Services and the Garu Road dualisation project.

The President is also expected to witness the distribution of tractors and their implements during the visit.