By Henry Obetta

The Lagos State Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Babatunde O. Gbadamosi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s housing mortgage initiative, describing it as an attempt to enslave Nigerians with debt.

Gbadamosi, reacting to Tinubu’s announcement of housing financing programmes under the N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund, MREIF, said the proposed monthly repayment of N85,400 was unaffordable to Nigerians earning the national minimum wage of N70,000.

The two remarks were made on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday.

Tinubu had said eligible Nigerians could access mortgages of up to N100 million at a fixed interest rate of 9.75 per cent, with repayment periods of up to 20 years and an initial deposit of 10 per cent.

The President said the initiative was aimed at expanding access to affordable, long-term credit and helping hardworking Nigerians become homeowners.

He explained that a prospective homeowner seeking to purchase a N10 million house could make an initial deposit of N1 million and repay approximately N85,400 monthly over 20 years.

However, Gbadamosi questioned the affordability of the scheme, arguing that the proposed monthly repayment exceeded the current national minimum wage.

“Now, considering that you are alleged to be an accountant, let’s do some accounting, shall we?

“The current National Minimum Wage is N70,000. Given that your proposed monthly installment is N85,000 per month, please explain to me like a two-year-old how THIS is any type of affordable housing?” he queried.

The ADC chieftain also questioned how retirees approaching the end of their working lives could sustain mortgage repayments for another 20 years, particularly with their pension earnings.

“Granted that you seem to be pitching it exclusively to only those who are ‘nearing retirement’, how do you propose they find the N85,000 per month after retirement for twenty years? With their meagre pension?” he asked.

Gbadamosi said his party was proposing a different approach to affordable housing in Lagos State, linking housing affordability to improved workers’ earnings.

He said he and the ADC governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, had promised a comprehensive review of public sector salaries to reflect prevailing economic realities, alongside the provision of at least 100,000 affordable housing units for residents.

According to him, the proposed housing units would become affordable through improved salaries.

“We have promised a minimum of 100,000 affordable Housing Units to Lagosians.

They will be affordable because salaries would have been increased,” he said.

Gbadamosi further criticised the Federal Government’s student loan programme, NELFUND, arguing that increased tuition fees had left many students with debts at the beginning of their adult lives.

He alleged that the Tinubu administration was introducing debt-based solutions across critical sectors, including education and housing, instead of providing direct social support.

“Instead off free education, you brought NELFUND and increased Tuition Fees to a level that the NELFUND cannot cover, thus dumping 1.6 million youths into indebtedness at the start of their adult lives. Now you want to enslave pensioners too?” he said.

The ADC deputy governorship candidate accused the President of making life more difficult for Nigerians through his economic policies, insisting that the housing initiative offered little relief to low-income earners.

He also vowed that the ADC would work to prevent Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, alleging that the President had manipulated the 2023 election to secure office.

Tinubu, in his post, said the mortgage initiative had so far enabled more than 2,300 Nigerians across 27 states to access N160 billion in housing loans through MREIF.

He also cited housing loans available through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria at six per cent interest, with repayment periods of up to 30 years, as well as provisions allowing eligible pension account holders to access up to 25 per cent of their retirement savings towards an initial deposit.

The President said the Federal Government was also implementing social housing programmes for vulnerable households, including widows and families of fallen military personnel, while more than 15,000 homes were under construction through the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.