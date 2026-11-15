Tinubu’s economic reforms need continuity beyond 2027 – Jigawa Gov

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

‎

‎Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has urged Nigerians to sustain President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration beyond 2027, saying the ongoing economic reforms require continuity to deliver their intended benefits to citizens.

‎

‎Namadi made the appeal on Saturday during the flag-off of the 2027 presidential, governorship and other elective positions campaign for the Jigawa North-West Senatorial District in Gumel.

‎

‎The governor called on voters to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at all levels, from the presidency to the State House of Assembly, to ensure the continuation of policies and reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration.

‎

‎He said the country needed to sustain the ongoing economic reforms so that their benefits could translate into improved livelihoods and greater economic opportunities for ordinary Nigerians.

‎

‎Namadi particularly highlighted Tinubu’s agricultural reforms, saying the President was determined to make farming profitable again by ensuring that farmers earned meaningful income from their hard work.

‎

‎”President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said farming must pay again. Not just hard work, but money in your pocket. That is the agricultural reform he is championing, and Jigawa will benefit from it,” he said.

‎

‎He also urged residents of Jigawa North-West Senatorial District to give the APC another mandate in 2027, arguing that continuity would enable the party to consolidate its achievements and complete ongoing reforms.

‎

‎Speaking on his administration’s performance, Namadi said his government had recorded significant achievements since assuming office in 2023.

‎

‎Meanwhile, the APC Chairman in Jigawa State, Ahmad Garba, has declared that the party remains open to receiving members of opposition parties willing to defect ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎

‎Garba stated this while receiving 1,514 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the zonal campaign rally in Gumel.

‎

‎He said the party was ready to accommodate politicians and supporters from other political parties who identified with its leadership, programmes and political direction.

‎

‎The APC chairman expressed confidence that the party’s achievements under Governor Namadi would continue to attract more supporters, urging members to remain united and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the elections.

‎

‎Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Malam Tijjani said the 1,514 members drawn from the 11 wards of Gumel Local Government Area joined the APC because of its people-oriented policies and programmes.

‎

‎He assured the party leadership that the new members were prepared to work towards its victory in the 2027 general elections.

‎