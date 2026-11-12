Tinubu’s economic reforms key to sustainable security, says Dare

Sunday Dare

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and social interventions constitute an important part of a sustainable national security strategy, arguing that insecurity cannot be tackled through military operations alone.

Dare, who disclosed this in a post on his X platform on Thursday, said economic development, effective governance and social inclusion were critical to addressing the underlying conditions that fuel insecurity.

He observed that public discussions on national security often focused largely on military interventions, while overlooking the structural impact of economic policies and social programmes on the factors that sustain insecurity.

According to him, states with poor developmental indices often record high levels of fragility, reinforcing the need to complement military operations with investments in development and effective governance.

Dare cited the security intervention in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, as an example of how improved security could support economic recovery and restore livelihoods.

He said the intervention by Tinubu had enabled farmers to return to their farms, created employment opportunities for young people and improved productivity.

He also credited Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, with providing an account of the development and its impact on communities in the area.

Highlighting some of the Federal Government’s policies with security implications, Dare identified the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), local government autonomy and increased Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations to states and local governments.

On NELFUND, he said expanding access to tertiary education would promote social inclusion and create opportunities for young people who might otherwise be excluded from educational advancement.

According to him, providing legitimate pathways to education and economic opportunities could reduce the vulnerability of young people to recruitment by insurgents and other violent groups.

He described education not merely as a social investment but also as a long-term investment in national security.

On local government autonomy, Dare said adequately resourced and accountable councils could strengthen government presence in communities through improved public services and development initiatives.

He argued that responsive governance at the grassroots would reduce the opportunities for violent non-state actors to exploit poorly governed communities and public disaffection.

The former minister also said improved FAAC allocations could enhance the capacity of state and local governments to invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare, employment and other essential services.

He, however, stressed that such resources must be transparently and productively deployed to address socioeconomic grievances and vulnerabilities that contribute to insecurity.

Dare maintained that security should be assessed not only by the government’s ability to confront threats through military force but also by its capacity to address the conditions that make insecurity possible.

He noted that military operations remained necessary, particularly in confronting active armed groups, but argued that their gains would be more sustainable when supported by inclusive development, strong institutions and responsive governance.

He urged Nigerians to broaden the national conversation on security performance by giving greater consideration to the developmental and social impact of government policies.