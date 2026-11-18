By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation has faulted the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, over his defence of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying the reforms have delivered gains for government institutions and corporate interests but little relief to ordinary Nigerians.

The organisation said increased federation revenue, foreign exchange reforms and the clearance of outstanding foreign exchange obligations had not translated into better living conditions, as millions of Nigerians continued to struggle with rising food prices, transportation costs, electricity tariffs and school fees.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, the organisation was responding to Alake’s challenge to Nigerians to name any civilian administration that had achieved more across the socio-economic and political spectrum within three years or identify a viable alternative to Tinubu’s economic reforms introduced in May 2023.

Ihediwa accused the minister of measuring economic progress through macroeconomic and institutional adjustments while overlooking the daily struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

“For the average Nigerian, prosperity was not shared; austerity was distributed universally,” he said.

While acknowledging that previous administrations lacked the political will to remove petrol subsidy and unify the exchange rate, the campaign organisation faulted Tinubu for implementing the reforms simultaneously without adequate social protection measures.

It argued that combining subsidy removal with currency devaluation and electricity tariff increases imposed multiple economic shocks on households without sufficient measures to cushion their effects.

“Taking the bullet is admirable only if you protect the citizens standing behind you,” Ihediwa said.

On petrol subsidy removal, the organisation agreed that the previous arrangement was unsustainable and vulnerable to corruption but argued that the government should have provided mass transit alternatives, strengthened domestic refining capacity and introduced effective measures to contain transportation costs before or alongside the policy.

It also questioned Alake’s description of the clearance of $7 billion in foreign exchange backlogs and restoration of international card transactions as benefits of exchange rate unification.

According to Ihediwa, those gains primarily addressed the concerns of foreign investors, multinational companies and corporate institutions, rather than the immediate needs of Nigerians struggling with the cost of living.

He argued that celebrating improved corporate foreign exchange liquidity while local manufacturers battled high borrowing costs and exchange rate volatility reflected a disconnect between the government’s economic priorities and the realities of citizens.

The campaign organisation also rejected Alake’s argument that the reforms were necessary sacrifices to lay the foundation for future prosperity, insisting that their success should be judged by the improvements they delivered to citizens.

“Great economic reforms across history are remembered for the magnitude of prosperity they deliver and not for sufferings inflicted,” Ihediwa said.

The organisation called for what it described as a governance reset, anchored on expanded economic opportunities, fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability that would translate into tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.