Tinubu’s debt interest exceeds revenue, NDC alleges

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of plunging the country into what it described as “fiscal suicide”, alleging that interest payments on public debt have exceeded the Federal Government’s total revenue.

The party claimed that Nigeria spent N7.7 trillion on debt interest payments in the first half of 2026, compared with total federal revenue of N6.2 trillion, representing 124.19 per cent of revenue generated within the period.

The NDC Spokesperson for the National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, made the allegations in a statement issued on Monday ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the party, the figures, which it attributed to the World Bank’s 2026 Nigeria Development Update, indicate that the country is increasingly borrowing to service existing debts rather than investing in critical infrastructure and social services.

It said the development had placed an additional burden on Nigerians and threatened the economic prospects of future generations.

The statement read, “The grim reality for every suffering family in our nation today is that under the President Bola Tinubu administration, Nigeria is no longer borrowing to build roads, equip hospitals, or fund schools. It is borrowing recklessly to pay interest on past debts, thereby mortgaging the survival of today’s citizens and the destiny of unborn generations.”

The party further claimed that debt interest payments rose from N5.6 trillion in the first half of 2025 to N7.7 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026, consuming 3.1 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It contrasted the figure with capital expenditure, which it said fell to N700 billion, representing 0.3 per cent of GDP, from one per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Describing the disparity as alarming, the NDC said the government was spending about 11 times more on debt interest than on critical infrastructure.

The party also faulted the administration’s revenue performance, arguing that the increase in federal revenue from N3.6 trillion to N6.2 trillion had not translated into improved living conditions for Nigerians.

It attributed the revenue growth to increased taxation and pressure on businesses and ordinary citizens, alleging that much of the money was being channelled into servicing high-cost domestic borrowing.

The NDC also referenced the recurring question raised by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the utilisation of funds accruing to the country following the removal of petrol subsidy and increased borrowing.

“This reckless trajectory is unsustainable,” the party declared.

It consequently called for an immediate halt to what it described as reckless domestic borrowing, a comprehensive audit and restructuring of the country’s debts, and a review of government spending priorities.

The party also advocated increased investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education and productive sectors, alongside a reduction in government overheads.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Ikokwu expressed confidence that the Obi/Kwankwaso presidential ticket would offer Nigerians an alternative built on productivity, fiscal discipline and sustainable economic growth.

She said an NDC-led government would prioritise the responsible management of public resources and redirect spending towards areas capable of improving citizens’ welfare and strengthening the economy.