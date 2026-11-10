Tinubu’s achievements will make it difficult to unseat him – Wike 

Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says it will be immensely difficult for opposition parties to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Wike said this in Abuja on Tuesday, after inspecting some ongoing projects within the federal capital territory.

He cited what he described as Tinubu’s undeniable and rich report card of infrastructure development across the country.

The minister said that the volume and pace of visible achievements delivered under Tinubu’s administration left very little room for political detractors to challenge the ruling party’s record.

“You can see clearly that it will be difficult to unseat the president today because the report card is obvious in terms of what he has done.

“Like I told you, this is our campaign. People ask what we are going to campaign with, but we have so many visible achievements all around us.

“There is no way residents of Abuja will see the kind of infrastructure we have provided and say they are not happy with the achievements of Mr President. It is second to none,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister inspected the ongoing construction of Innet Southern Motorway, from the Area 1 roundabout to the Games Village bridges and Southern Parkway, linking Oladipo Diya Road with Ring Road II.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the Arterial Road S1 project in Abuja to connect Ring Road II to the FCT Fire Service Station in the Kaura and Gaduwa district corridors.

Highlighting the rapid speed of execution on several key projects in the territory, Wike referenced the rapid transformation of the Southern Parkway project, which was flagged during the celebration of Tinubu’s third year in office.

“Within six to seven months, you can see what has been achieved. “It is unimaginable, and that is why we are very happy,” Wike said.

He pledged that the FCT administration remained on track to inaugurate at least 10 high-impact projects before the general elections scheduled for Jan. 16, 2027. (NAN)