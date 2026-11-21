Shaibu

.Says Obi’s 2023 wave won’t repeat itself

‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

‎ABUJA – FORMER Deputy Governor of Edo State and Director-General/CEO of National Institute for Sports, NIS, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu has said that the political wave that gave victory to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in 2023 election in the state, Mr. Peter Obi, will not repeat itself in the 2027 polls.

‎Shaibu said President Bola Tinubu’s reforms and achievements would give victory.

‎Speaking exclusively to Sunday Vanguard, Shaibu, who was a former President of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, said no elections can be the same.

“From my experience so far in Nigerian politics—I have actively participated since 2023, beyond student union government elections and the politics of activism—my political career started mainly in 2023 in Edo State.

“Since then, from my little experience in active partisan politics, I know that no two elections are the same. Every election has its own dynamics, its own spirit, and its own issues that drive it. Edo is not different from the cyclical politics played in Nigeria.

‎”The 2023 election was a wave that we had never experienced in this country. That wave occurred because young Nigerians were interested in who became their president, and they were looking for an alternative.

‎”Even when the alternative they later got was not fully known to them, they simply wanted an alternative—someone they seemingly believed could be it, even though they did not have much information.

‎”They were persuaded and mobilised through the power of social media. Do not forget that the EndSARS protests created room for all that happened in 2023.

‎”But 2027 is a different ballgame. First, Asiwaju (President Tinubu) is now known to the people. He is known by the young people in this country, not only by partisan politicians in the state. He has now been president for over three years, and people understand what governance is.

‎”The person they thought was going to be a messiah—they have started seeing that he has more than one shoe that he claims to have. They have started seeing that the empire he has built is more than somebody owning a shoe.

‎”They have seen that the statistics they were reading, those statistics are all fallacy, they were all wrong. They were one of those home video acting to just convince people, but because people did not take time to check and that was why that wave.

‎”That wave cannot return in the next election, because even the young men and women—when you see the Tinubu support groups, you will see that it is dominated by these same young people who were part of that wave.

‎”So the politics of 2027 will be completely different from the politics of 2023, because we now know who President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is. We now know who the other opponents are. We have opponents, but we do not have an opposition. I can tell you that for the 2027 election, there are opponents, but there is no opposition.”

‎Asked why he said that there were opponents and no opposition, Shaibu said: “There are opponents who just need their names to appear on the ballot.

‎”When you have an opposition, you have a presidential candidate who carries weight and is a threat in every unit, in every ward, across the country. But what we have now are candidates who want their names on the ballot paper, yet already know they are only popular in a particular catchment area of the country.

‎”But we have a president who is known, who has agents and representatives in every unit in Nigeria, and that person is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The other candidates do not have that spread. So we have candidates, but no opposition. We have aspirants, but they are not an opposition. Unlike 2023, when we had both opposition and aspirants, in 2027 we only have aspirants.

“Do not forget that it is only in this country that people struggle to become aspirants so that, after the election, they can have a complementary title as a former presidential aspirant or former gubernatorial aspirant.”

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