Onoh

By Dennis Agbo

Former Enugu State House of Assembly member, Denge Josef Onoh, has described President Bola Tinubu’s promise to deliver the Eastern Nigeria rail line by 2031 as unrealistic, citing challenges including railway land encroachment, vandalism and funding constraints.

Onoh, Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, said the President’s vision to connect the South-East with other parts of the country through rail infrastructure was commendable but difficult to achieve within a second term under prevailing conditions.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kano, Onoh said he made the assessment after listening to Tinubu’s remarks at the South-East presidential campaign rally in Enugu State on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

He said that while he welcomed the proposed rail connection linking the East, South and North, it was important to consider the practical challenges that could undermine its delivery.

Onoh, who said he had encountered issues relating to railway properties during his time as Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, identified the alleged sale and partitioning of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) lands as one of the major obstacles.

He recalled that during the expansion of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport corridor in Emene, railway officials had accused his office of encroaching on NRC assets.

According to him, he subsequently raised concerns that portions of railway land in Enugu and other parts of the South-East had allegedly been sold or allocated to private individuals.

He said residential estates, commercial buildings and other structures now occupied areas that should serve as railway rights of way.

Onoh warned that recovering such properties across several states could involve extensive demolition exercises, compensation payments and prolonged court cases, potentially delaying the project beyond 2031.

He also identified the condition of the Eastern rail corridor as another major challenge, noting that the route from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri stretches approximately 1,443 kilometres.

According to him, only the 62.8-kilometre Port Harcourt-Aba section has recorded meaningful progress, while other sections across Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and towards Benue have suffered vandalism and deterioration.

He said rebuilding more than 1,300 kilometres of damaged narrow-gauge railway or constructing a standard-gauge line would require substantial funding and time.

Onoh compared the challenges facing the rail project with those in the power sector, recalling the 2023 promise of stable electricity within a single presidential term.

He said developments in the power sector, including grid collapses, metering gaps and financial difficulties, demonstrated how institutional weaknesses and funding constraints could affect the implementation of major government promises.

He warned that similar challenges could affect the Eastern rail project unless the Federal Government undertook a forensic audit of railway properties in the South-East and addressed alleged land racketeering and infrastructure vandalism.

According to him, budgetary approvals alone would not guarantee the completion of the project without resolving the underlying issues.

Despite his reservations about the 2031 timeline, Onoh expressed support for Tinubu and urged people of the South-East to vote for the President, saying he believed Tinubu had the political will to address Nigeria’s structural challenges.

He, however, cautioned against assuming that endorsements by political leaders would automatically translate into votes from the electorate.

Onoh said he had only one vote, adding that other South-East leaders could also speak for their individual choices while allowing voters to make decisions according to their conscience.

He urged the President to begin the process of recovering railway corridors allegedly taken over by private interests before 2027, stressing that the people of the South-East deserved realistic commitments on infrastructure development.

Onoh maintained that while connecting the region to the national rail network was a laudable objective, promising to complete the entire Eastern rail line by 2031 without first addressing the existing obstacles risked creating expectations that might not be met.