President Tinubu

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said President Bola Tinubu is willing to grant more interviews to Nigerian journalists, while maintaining that the Presidency will decide which media organisations interview him.

Bwala said this during an interview on the Niger Unfiltered podcast, published on Thursday, following questions about why Tinubu had granted only one official interview to Nigerian media organisations in about three years and seven months in office.

“I expect us to do more. And the second time, you’ll see more of that,” Bwala said.

He acknowledged that some interviews had been postponed at short notice, saying the President had sometimes agreed to meet journalists before later rescheduling.

“There are a number of times in which the President called for media. At the 11th hour, he may have been advised, and then he would apologise and say some other time,” Bwala said.

The presidential aide said Tinubu was willing to speak with journalists and did not need prepared answers or prior briefings before interviews.

“There is a willingness to grant interviews on the part of the President. And the President, when granting interviews, didn’t need to read anything, didn’t need to be briefed,” he said.

Bwala defended the Presidency’s right to choose the journalists and platforms it engages, saying it should not be pressured to grant interviews to specific media organisations.

“We control our narrative. We decide who we grant interviews to. Nobody can come and tell us, grant to this one and not the other one,” he said.

He said State House press corps members representing mainstream, new, social and print media covered the President’s daily activities.

“In the State House press corps, we have representatives of the mainstream, the new media, the social media, and the print media. So every day, the activity of the President is covered by them,” Bwala said.

He also criticised some media practitioners over what he described as political bias and a lack of professionalism, arguing that Tinubu should engage journalists capable of conducting balanced interviews.

Bwala’s remarks followed criticism of Tinubu’s recent interview with American political strategist and media personality Diana London. Some Nigerians questioned why the President had granted an interview to a foreign media personality while rarely speaking with Nigerian journalists.

The controversy grew after reports linked London to a $4.5 million lobbying arrangement involving a United States-based firm engaged by the Nigerian government. London denied receiving the money from the Federal Government or anyone in Nigeria, saying she travelled to Nigeria to interview Tinubu for a documentary.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar also challenged Tinubu to grant a live interview to Nigerian journalists and called for the release of the full, unedited recording of his conversation with London. He questioned whether the interview was connected to the reported lobbying arrangement.

Bwala also reiterated that the President should do more interviews with local journalists, saying, “I expect us to do more.”