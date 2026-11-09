Tinubu: Wike promises N10m reward for FCT Councillors who deliver for APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has announced a financial incentive of N10 million for every councillor who successfully delivers their respective political ward for the All Progressives Congress APC and President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing stakeholders, traditional leaders, and political actors in Kwali, Wike explained that the initiative is part of a broad grassroots mobilisation strategy designed to rally maximum support at the grassroots level.

“Any councillor that delivers his ward will get N10 million reward. Therefore, go and meet your leaders, go and meet your youth groups, go and consult with associations. Let’s deliver our ward to Mr President,” Wike urged the gathering.

In addition to the electoral incentive, the FCT minister addressed structural and welfare concerns raised by local leaders, notably responding to an appeal by the Chairman of the National Councillors Forum of Nigeria (FCT Chapter), Gambo Hamza.

Hamza had drawn attention to the disparity and low earnings of councillors in the territory – noting a monthly salary of N260,000 – which Wike termed unacceptable.

The Minister promised to engage the permanent secretary and relevant administrative offices to review the remuneration structure, bypassing bureaucratic bottlenecks where possible to improve local governance welfare.

Wike also underscored his administration’s dedication to gender inclusivity, emphasizing the need to increase women’s active participation in governance.

Wike did not also mince words regarding what he described as the historical marginalisation of the FCT. He pointed out the stark disproportion in legislative distribution, questioning how a fast-growing population of six to seven million residents is restricted to only one Senate seat and a minimal number of House of Representatives seats.

Comparing the FCT to other states with lesser populations boasting three senators and up to ten representatives, Wike maintained that structural fairness must be championed to give the nation’s capital adequate voice and equity.