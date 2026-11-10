Tinubu wants gas resources to improve Nigerians’ lives – Ekpo

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said President Bola Tinubu wants Nigeria’s abundant gas resources to translate into better living conditions for Nigerians.

Ekpo spoke on Tuesday in Kano during the commissioning of two Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) facilities developed by Rolling Energy with support from the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

He said the projects demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to turning its gas policies into practical infrastructure that would improve access to domestic gas.

“The President has been unequivocal that Nigeria’s abundant gas resources must translate into real improvements in the lives of our people,” he said.

The minister said the facilities would expand gas supply in Kano and neighbouring areas, provide cleaner energy alternatives, support businesses and transportation, and create economic opportunities.

He explained that the Tamburawa distribution hub has LNG storage, regasification and CNG distribution facilities, while the retail outlets would bring gas closer to consumers.

Ekpo also stressed the importance of private sector investment in developing the gas industry.

According to him, government must go beyond making policies to providing infrastructure that benefits Nigerians.

“Government cannot stop at formulating good policies. We must catalyse the private capital and infrastructure required to translate those policies into benefits that Nigerians can see, use and feel,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, said the expansion of refuelling stations would make cheaper and cleaner transportation more accessible to Nigerians.

Ahmed, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Technical Training and Capacity Building, Mr Omoh Imoukhede, said the growth of CNG infrastructure must go hand in hand with vehicle conversions.

“The conversation about energy transition cannot remain about what Nigeria can do with its enormous gas resources. Nigerians must begin to see the infrastructure, use the infrastructure and experience the benefits in their lives every day,” he said.

He described Kano as an important location for CNG expansion because of its large transport sector and commercial activities, adding that more refuelling stations would encourage drivers and transport operators to switch to gas.

“Conversion without refuelling infrastructure will not deliver the transition we want. The two must grow together,” he said.

Ahmed commended the MDGIF, Rolling Energy and the Kano State Government for supporting the development of the facilities. He also urged stakeholders to prioritise affordability, availability and safety.

In his remarks, the Kano State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Engr. Sani Gaddafi Shehu, who represented Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, expressed the state government’s readiness to partner with private investors to expand gas infrastructure.

He said the growing use of CNG in Kano had increased pressure on existing refuelling stations, making additional facilities necessary.

“Most of the existing stations are not accommodating transporters and users of CNG. So, there is a need for more collaboration and intervention to build this kind of infrastructure in Kano,” he said.

Shehu said Kano’s population of about 20 million and its commercial links with neighbouring states and other African countries made it attractive for gas investments.

He added that the state government was ready to provide necessary approvals and support private investors willing to establish gas infrastructure in the state.