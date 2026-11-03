Tinubu to unveil book on Olanipekun’s landmark cases

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will on November 19 unveil a six-volume publication documenting landmark cases handled by renowned legal practitioner, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, over his 50 years in the Nigerian legal profession.



The publication, titled ‘Wole Olanipekun through the cases’, examines Olanipekun’s contributions to the development of Nigerian law and jurisprudence through commentaries on significant cases he handled during his five decades at the Bar. The unveiling will take place at the WOC Justice Summit, an initiative of Wole Olanipekun & Co, which brings together stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting the justice sector. The event will take place 24 hours after Olanipekun’s 75th birthday, having been born on November 18, 1951.



The six-volume publication features forewords by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.



It brings together contributions from retired judicial officers, academics, Senior Advocates of Nigeria and other prominent legal practitioners, offering an examination of the breadth of Olanipekun’s legal practice.



and his influence on the country’s jurisprudence.

The legal luminary is currently Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, having previously held similar positions at the University of Ibadan and Ajayi Crowther University. He is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajayi Crowther University and Chancellor of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti.