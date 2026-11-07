Tinubu to Nigerian youths: Your future depends on 2027 election

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and participate actively in the 2027 general elections, saying the outcome of the poll will have a direct bearing on their future.

Tinubu made the call on Saturday at the Rainbow Coalition presidential campaign rally held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Addressing the youths at the rally, the president said the election should not be viewed as being about his personal ambition but about determining the future of the younger generation.

“To the youth of Nigeria, I’m looking at you. This election is about you. It’s not about me. Your future depends on this election,” he said.

Tinubu urged Nigerians who were yet to collect their PVCs to do so, describing the voter card as the means through which citizens could determine the country’s leadership.

“It is left for you to use the weapon you have. And that weapon is the PVC. If you have not collected yours, please go ahead and collect it. Please. I beg you. “I take God, beg you,” he said.

The president also identified economic development as a key tool for young Nigerians to overcome poverty, saying his administration was working to improve the economy and ensure that prosperity was widely shared.

He said previous administrations had left behind unpaid pensions and gratuities running into billions and trillions of naira, adding that his government was clearing the outstanding obligations.

“The people that governed before left unpaid pensions and gratuity in billions and trillions of naira. That is being cleared. So that every family is included. We are sharing prosperity already,” Tinubu said.

He listed retired professionals, including engineers, welders, and teachers, among those benefiting from the payments.

“A retired engineer is receiving their gratuity right now. A retired welder is receiving the pension right now. A retired teacher is receiving the pension right now,” he added.