Tinubu to Jigawa people: We’ll take this work further to 2031

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in extending his administration’s development agenda beyond 2027, telling the people of Jigawa State that his government would take its work further “all the way to 2031”.

Tinubu made the declaration in a post on his X platform on Wednesday, following his visit to Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, where he commissioned agricultural equipment, skills centres and road projects.

The President expressed appreciation to the people of the state for the warm reception accorded him and Vice President Kashim Shettima, saying the visit was a special one.

“Jigawa! Nagode sosai!

“I am still smiling from Dutse. You welcomed Vice President Shettima and I like family, and you even got your President dancing! Today was special,” he wrote.

Tinubu said the commissioning of 400 tractors and 60 combine harvesters was aimed at improving agricultural productivity, increasing farmers’ incomes and strengthening food security.

He said the equipment would help farmers produce more food, earn higher incomes and improve the economic wellbeing of their families and communities.

The President also highlighted the skills centres established in the state, saying they were already providing young people with opportunities to acquire various vocational skills.

He added that improved road infrastructure was opening up more markets for farmers and traders.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration’s vision of shared prosperity is anchored on improving farmers’ earnings, creating opportunities for young people and ensuring more families benefit from Nigeria’s progress.

Tinubu commended Governor Umar Namadi for his partnership and service to the people of Jigawa State.

He also thanked residents for their support, prayers and hospitality, saying he would return to Abuja with fond memories of the visit.

“Together, we will take this work further, all the way to 2031!” the President added.