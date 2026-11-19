A former spokesman for ex-Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has urged President Bola Tinubu to grant interviews to Nigerian journalists, saying the local media should have the opportunity to hold the President accountable.

Akande made the call on Thursday while reacting to the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s interview with American political strategist and lobbyist, Diana London.

He said he had no objection to the President granting an interview to a foreign journalist but questioned why Nigerian journalists had not been given similar opportunities to ask him questions on issues of national importance.

“I wish the President were also having interviews with Nigerian journalists. That’s my own main issue with this development.

“It’s not a bad thing that the President has chosen to have this interview; my worry is that he’s leaving out the Nigerian press. Why has he not made himself available for Nigerians to interrogate him?” he said.

On allegations that London received $4.5 million in connection with the engagement, Akande said the strategist had denied being paid as a lobbyist by the Federal Government for the interview.

He, however, called for greater transparency from the government to clarify the circumstances surrounding the engagement.

“As to the controversy whether this woman (Diana) was paid, the woman has denied that she was doing this as a paid lobbyist of the Federal Government. The ADC people are saying that there should be more clarity, there should be more transparency, yes.

“Let the Federal Government also give us more facts that this is not a paid-for interview. The most important thing is that Nigerians should be given the opportunity to interview Mr President,” Akande said.

The former presidential spokesman also recalled his experience in the Presidential Villa during the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, when Osinbajo served as Vice-President.

He said he considered it inappropriate for journalists invited to interview the President or Vice-President to demand payment for the opportunity.

“My own experience in the Villa, I wasn’t aware of any payment for an interview and I expressed this. When we were in the Villa, I considered it an insult to have an opportunity to interview the President and the Vice-President and be asking for money. The President of a country is the numero uno,” he said.

The controversy followed reports alleging that London received $4.5 million in connection with a lobbying arrangement involving the Nigerian government.

London, who heads London Global Strategies, has denied receiving $4.5 million from the Nigerian government or anyone else in the country.

She said she travelled to Nigeria to interview Tinubu for a documentary and to experience the country.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar also questioned whether the interview formed part of the reported $4.5 million lobbying arrangement.

Atiku cited United States filings identifying London as a consultant to DCI Group AZ, a firm engaged to work for Nigeria through Aster Legal.

He noted that the filings recorded a $4.5 million retainer paid to DCI Group but did not establish whether the presidential interview was covered by the arrangement.

He subsequently called on the Presidency to publish the lobbying agreement, disclose payments and invoices, and release the full, unedited recording of the interview.