Tinubu-Shettima ticket most formidable in Nigeria’s history, says APC chair

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The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has described the presidential ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima as the most formidable in Nigeria’s political history, urging Nigerians to support their re-election in 2027.

Yilwatda said Tinubu deserved another term to consolidate the economic reforms and infrastructure projects initiated by his administration.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the Rainbow Coalition Presidential Campaign Rally held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, the APC chairman said the Tinubu-Shettima ticket combined political experience, courage and leadership capacity needed to address the country’s challenges.

“The most formidable presidential ticket we have ever produced in Nigeria is the Tinubu-Shettima ticket. We have a candidate in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is fearless, courageous and determined to confront the challenges of our country. He has demonstrated the capacity to take difficult decisions in the national interest, and he has remained resolute in pursuing the transformation of Nigeria,” he said.

Yilwatda defended the administration’s economic policies, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market, describing them as necessary steps towards rebuilding the economy and strengthening public finances.

Although he acknowledged that the reforms had created difficulties for households and businesses, he said the government was working to cushion their effects through economic stabilisation measures, social interventions and infrastructure investments.

The APC chairman also praised Tinubu’s infrastructure programme, particularly major highway projects, which he said would improve connectivity, facilitate trade and create economic opportunities.

“We have a President who understands that development cannot happen without infrastructure. He has initiated an ambitious infrastructure revolution through major highway projects that will connect different parts of Nigeria, open up economic corridors, facilitate the movement of goods and services and create new opportunities for our people,” Yilwatda said.

He urged Nigerians to support the continuation of the administration’s policies, arguing that a second term would allow Tinubu to consolidate the reforms and deliver their expected benefits.

Turning to Rivers State, Yilwatda commended political leaders and members of the Rainbow Coalition for supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid across party lines.

He said the growing political cooperation in the state reflected a shared commitment to national development, irrespective of party affiliation.

“Come 2027, we want to continue with this reformer and performer as our President. That is why the coalition and the people of Rivers State, irrespective of political party, have decided to work together for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Yilwatda expressed confidence that Rivers State would deliver substantial votes for Tinubu in the 2027 election, citing the mobilisation efforts of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other political leaders.

“Come January 2027, Rivers State will stand still. With the mobilisation capacity of the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, and other political leaders and stakeholders, we are confident that Rivers will deliver maximum votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

He added that the APC expected the continuation of Tinubu’s policies to bring wider economic benefits to Nigerians.