Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of NMDPRA executive directors, board secretary

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Senate to confirm the appointments of Executive Directors and Secretary of the Board of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Tinubu, in the letter, said the appointments were made in accordance with the provisions of Section 41, Subsections 2 and 3 of Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

He listed the nominees for reappointment to include Mr Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts and Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure.

Dr Mustapha Lamode, the Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, was also listed for reappointment.

Tinubu also listed the nominees for new appointments to include Mr Mobolaji Musa as Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installation and Partnership and Ms Ogechukwu Modie as Executive Director, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning.

Others are Mr Said Abutali as Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration, and Mrs Jumoke Gafar as Board Secretary and Legal Adviser.

The President expressed the hope that the senate would consider and confirm the nominees in its usual expeditious manner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpabio, thereafter, referred the letter to the Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Petroleum Resources (Gas) for further legislative inputs and to revert to plenary within one week. (NAN)